The Celtics reportedly are on the verge of their first major offseason splash, engaged in the final stages of a three-team blockbuster that would bring Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

With the Washington Wizards in turmoil, already having dealt star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, Porzingis was next in line. The Wizards are in no position to contend in the near future, therefore, will try to stack up their chips. It’s prompted the Celtics to swoop in at the perfect opportunity.

If the trade becomes final, Boston will send guard Malcolm Brogdon — last season’s Sixth Man of The Year — to the Los Angeles Clippers while Washington acquires Marcus Morris and draft compensation in the deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Los Angeles’ No. 3 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft is expected to head to Washington.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Porzingis, 27, moved around the league after his “unicorn” days with the New York Knicks, failing to gel with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks before landing in Washington. However, that doesn’t take away from the elite talent Porzingis still is.

Last season, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 49.8% from the field in 65 games played. Porzingis also took it up a notch following the league’s All-Star break, averaging 24.4 points per contest and knocking down 53.1% of shot attempts, including 43% from beyond the arc.

Pairing Porzingis alongside Robert Williams III would give the Celtics a major front-court boost while also taking a weight off the aging Al Horford, who was exploited throughout the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

In order for the trade to go down, Porzingis reportedly will need to opt into his $36 million player option, giving him one year in Boston — pending a possible extension — before hitting free agency in 2024.