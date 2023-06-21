The Celtics didn’t make a serious run at Bradley Beal, but they apparently are interested in doing business with the Wizards nonetheless.

Boston has been mentioned in a laundry list of trade rumors as the start of the new NBA year draws closer, and trusted league insider Shams Charania tacked on another Wednesday afternoon.

“The Celtics are pursuing Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in a potential opt in-and-trade deal, sources tell me,” Charania said in a Twitter video. “I’m told Boston and Washington have been in discussions on the potential framework as Porzingis navigates the decision on his $36 million player option for next season. The Wizards have shown a level of interest in bringing back Porzingis on a new deal, but there have also been contenders reaching out with interest in the 7-foot-3 big man.”

The blockbuster deal for Beal was a sign of a potential firesale for the Wizards, who might be eager to move off Porzingis, especially given his current price tag for next season. As for the Celtics, improving their frontcourt depth appears to be among the organization’s top priorities this offseason. Porzingis isn’t a bruising interior presence, but his versatile skill set would provide Joe Mazzulla and company with even more rotation flexibility.

Porzingis also is equipped to handle the pressures that come with playing in Boston. The 2018 All-Star’s NBA career kicked off with three seasons in New York, where he played some of the best basketball of his career to date.

Paying $35 million for a single season of Porzingis does not seem like a practical move for the Celtics. But if Boston can trade for the 27-year-old and lower his annual value through an extension, it could prove to be an effective deal.