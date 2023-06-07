Celtics Rumors: These Teams Could Be Interested In Payton Pritchard Trade

Although the Celtics reportedly want to avoid a game of “roster Jenga” this offseason, there’s a chance their roster looks very different in the 2023-24 campaign.

Grant Williams is headed for restricted free agency, and it’s not unreasonable to think he’ll find a better deal outside of Boston. You also can’t rule out a Jaylen Brown departure, as the Celtics have a big decision to make on a polarizing player who’s eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer.

And then there’s Payton Pritchard, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft who is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Pritchard fell out of Boston’s rotation upon the addition of Malcolm Brogdon and the emergence of Derrick White, and he sounded like a player ready to move on ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

If the Celtics were to entertain a Pritchard trade this offseason, an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager wouldn’t be surprised if two teams, in particular, enter the fray.

“Utah is the team that would stand out just because Danny (Ainge) loves him, he picked him,” the GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “That would probably take (Danilo) Gallinari’s deal to make it work, because the Celtics would take back Kelly Olynyk, you’d have to think. They’d probably want a pick from Utah in that kind of deal and that is where things would get sticky — you’d probably need a third team to get that going. But the Jazz are definitely on the look for a young point guard and he’d be on their list. Portland is another one, especially if they make a move on (Damian) Lillard. A good shooter who can organize the team would be the right fit there, and the Blazers are looking to add that kind of player, a guy who can shoot and play either guard spot.”

Although Pritchard isn’t in line to have a consistent, important role with Boston next season, don’t be surprised if Brad Stevens and company elect to keep the Oregon product on the roster for the time being. The aforementioned GM expects the Celtics to be in no hurry to move Pritchard, as the organization can drive up his value by waiting.