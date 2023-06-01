Celtics Rumors: Area Of ‘Key Disagreement’ Between Joe Mazzulla, Players

The reactions from Celtics players when head coach Joe Mazzulla went back to Boston’s defensive-minded, double-big lineup during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers were notable.

“I was ecstatic about (the change),” Marcus Smart told reporters after the series-extending Game 6 win in Philadelphia.

Fast-forward two weeks later and Malcolm Brogdon’s brutally honest assessment of Boston’s defense after its season-ending loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals served as another indication.

It told us this: Celtics players clearly didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Mazzulla in regards to his on-court philosophy.

The first-year head coach turned a team that relied on its defense and rode it to the NBA Finals last season into an offensive-minded group that chucked up 3-pointers at a league-high rate. It caused Boston to lose its defensive identity at a key time and was a major reason behind the Celtics’ earlier-than-anticipated exit — despite Mazzulla’s unwillingness to admit it.

Celtics players know it, though.

In an extensive feature story three days after the Green’s campaign came to an end, The Athletic’s Jay King and Jared Weiss reported on the internal disagreement between Mazzulla and players.