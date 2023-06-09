Cheifs’ Travis Kelce Reveals True Intentions For White House Visit

Travis Kelce stole the spotlight at the Chiefs’ White House visit Wednesday, until Patrick Mahomes held him back.

Kansas City celebrated its Super Bowl LVII victory with a visit to Washington D.C. and gave President Joe Biden a custom jersey as a gift. Kelce appeared to gesture to Biden to put the jersey on a table next to the Lombardi Trophy, but as he went toward the table, Kelce went over to the live microphone.

“I’ve been waiting for this …” Kelce said before Patrick Mahomes pulled him away and apologized, per CNN.

The innocent moment drew a laugh from everyone, but it also had fans wondering what Kelce was going to say before Mahomes stopped him.

“Obviously, the president at the podium, it’s iconic,” Travis Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce on their podcast “New Heights” on Thursday. “It’s iconic and how he usually addresses the nation. ‘To my fellow Americans.’ That’s all I wanted to say, dude. That’s it. I just wanted to go up there — I shouldn’t have started off with, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.'”

“If you would’ve started off with ‘my fellow Americans,’ that would have been a showstopper,” Jason Kelce said. “I don’t think they would’ve kicked you off. If somebody gets up to the podium and says, ‘my fellow Americas,’ it’s like an immediate like, ‘alright, what’s this dude about to say?’

“Shout out to Pat, man, from keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium in front of the world,” Travis Kelce said.