Chris Paul To Celtics? Why Adding Star Does, Doesn’t Make Sense

The Boston Celtics’ potential free agent options just got a lot more enticing.

The NBA free agency pool added an All-Star on Wednesday, as the Phoenix Suns reportedly notified Chris Paul that he will be waived this offseason. In joining a list of free agents that includes point guards James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet, the 38-year-old reportedly plans to play for several more years and is looking to join a championship contender.

Wait, what was that about a championship contender?

The Celtics, who are without a doubt one of the top contenders year-in and year-out in the NBA, immediately jumped to mind as a potential destination for the ring-less Paul. Here’s why it does and doesn’t make sense for Boston to kick the tires on the future Hall of Famer.

DOES: The Celtics need a ball handler.

Do you remember watching the Celtics kick the ball all over the place in their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat? Do you remember how ugly it was?

Boston saw its season end for the second consecutive year when it started turning the ball over again in the postseason. The likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two superstars who were entrusted with running the offense, each turned the ball over at a career-high rate in 2022-23 while neither Marcus Smart nor Derrick White can be trusted to create their own shot on a consistent basis.

DOESN’T: He’s 38 years old.

Paul would immediately become the oldest player rostered by the Celtics since Joe Johnson, who famously did nothing in his second stint with Boston in 2021.