Clean Cut: Derrick White’s New Look Will Startle Celtics Fans

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White received a lot of flak for his appearance last season, with those online (and Charles Barkley) comparing his hairline to that of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

It wasn’t very nice, but the response from White has turned out to be something positive.

He’s looking handsome!

White, who has historically rocked longer hair behind his trademark headband, has decidedly to finally pull the plug and shave his head this offseason. In a series of pictures out of his youth basketball camp, White can be seen with the classic “zero all the way around” haircut.

Derrick White’s new look pic.twitter.com/tG06qRFmyz — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) June 30, 2023

Breaking: Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has finally came home per source pic.twitter.com/fnqWCjzYN5 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 30, 2023

It’s a solid look for the veteran, who made the decision that so many men before and after him refuse to make.

Look at that smile! He couldn’t appear to be happier.

Derrick White finally let it go 👀 (via haileyjeubanks/IG) pic.twitter.com/jgguUVsOGo — Overtime (@overtime) June 30, 2023

Let this serve as motivation to those struggling with a not-so-great hairline. Bald is beautiful. We all remember what happened the last time the Celtics had a bald starter.