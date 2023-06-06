Colts Player Offers Response To Serious Gambling Allegations

Another sports betting scandal hit the NFL on Monday, leaving Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers Sr. directly in the spotlight.

Rodgers is the latest player from the league in question for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, according to ESPN. He didn’t go silent mode, either, with reports flying around and instead went to social media Monday night to offer a response.

Rodgers took accountability for his actions, seemingly confirming the reports of him betting on games, including Colts contests, as he faces a likely lengthy suspension.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers wrote on a Twitter post. “I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

ESPN, while citing sources, noted that Rodgers placed approximately 100 bets with most of the wagers ranging from $25-$50 with one bet in the low four figures.

Rodgers is far from the only NFL player to get caught gambling this offseason. Two Detroit Lions players — Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore — and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Two more Lions players in wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were handed six-game suspensions for betting from an NFL facility on non-league games.