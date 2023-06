It’s almost hard to believe that Connor Wong wasn’t primarily an every day catcher until his junior year in college.

Wong has been a difference maker behind the plate and on offense for the Red Sox this season.

The catcher had a hard-hit double and picked off a runner at second in the Red Sox’s second game of their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

