Conor McGregor Sent Mascot To Hospital During NBA Finals Skit

UFC icon Conor McGregor might’ve gone too far during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, resulting in a visit to the emergency room.

McGregor, who last stepped foot in the octagon against Dustin Poirier back in 2021, performed a stunt at center court involving Heat mascot Burnie that took an unexpected turn. The 34-year-old martial artist squared off with Miami’s mascot in a WWE-like setup fight, throwing a punch that sent Burnie to the ground. It was an obvious set-up as Burnie sported a pair of oversized golden gloves, but a stunt that nonetheless proved to be costly.

The individual dressed as Burnie required medical treatment and was provided with pain medication afterward, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Burnie was even dragged away after the brief scuffle, which in hindsight, might’ve been required whether scripted or not.

The devised victory, however, for McGregor doesn’t count, leaving him winless since his 2020 win over Donald Cerrone. While McGregor hasn’t officially announced his retirement (for a fourth time) and is set to return against Michael Chandler this year, UFC President Dana White explained the possible cause for remaining out of the octagon.

“The one thing that you guys have to understand is, this kid had so much money,” White explained last Sunday at the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference, according to Fernando Quiles Jr. of FanNation. “It’s like Khabib now. It’s like, these guys got (expletive) loads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys back in get them fired up to get in a fight.”