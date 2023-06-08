Keep These Patriots Rumors In Mind Amid Dalvin Cook Reports

At first blush, the Patriots don’t feel like an obvious suitor for Dalvin Cook, who reportedly will play for a new team in 2023. However, a deeper look makes it easier to envision New England making a late-offseason roster splash.

The Vikings plan to part ways with Cook by the end of the week, according to multiple Thursday morning reports from NFL insiders. Minnesota will make one final attempt to trade the star running back, but will release Cook on Friday should those efforts prove unsuccessful.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos both are expected to pursue the four-time Pro Bowler, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vikings are expected to try to trade four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook one more time today and if they are unable to, they would plan to process his official release Friday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

As of late Thursday morning, the Patriots weren’t tied to Cook in any credible reports. And with Rhamondre Stevenson leading its backfield ahead of a solid group of veterans and youngsters, New England seemingly doesn’t have an immediate need for someone like Cook.

But might the Patriots actually have interest in such a move?

In early April, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that New England was hoping to use the 2023 NFL Draft to bolster its backfield in a significant way. His report arrived roughly three weeks after the Patriots signed veteran James Robinson to potentially replace Damien Harris, who joined the Buffalo Bills.