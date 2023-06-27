Dalvin Cook To Patriots? NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Assesses Likelihood

Even if Dalvin Cook is interested in the idea of playing for the Patriots, it doesn’t sound like the star running back will end up in New England.

Cook became an NFL free agent earlier this month when he was released by the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots were regarded by some as a potential landing spot for Cook, whose recent social media activity suggested he was open to potentially taking his talents to Foxboro, Mass.

But due to a variety of factors, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t see the four-time Pro Bowl selection playing alongside Mac Jones and company.

“If they paid Dalvin Cook and gave him a real running back salary, it’d be the first time they really paid a running back in; I don’t know, maybe forever, at least a real starting running back,” Rapoport said on NFL Network, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Plus, they have Rhamondre Stevenson; if he goes off this year, he could be prime for a (big extension). Instead, I’d focus more on the teams that were interested in potentially trading for him originally.

“The Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins. Might a team like the Jets, who could be looking to get the final piece to the puzzle. … Maybe focus more on those teams rather than the Patriots.”

New England also might be honing in on a different big-name free agent at this juncture. A report Tuesday labeled the Patriots as the “leaders” in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.