The Celtics were involved in a three-team blockbuster trade last week that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis and Danilo Gallinari as well as Mike Muscala to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics acquired Gallinari during 2022 free agency. The forward unfortunately suffered an ACL injury while playing for the Italian national team last August before arriving to Boston.

Gallinari took to social media on Monday to thank the Celtics staff for their help throughout his recovery, although he never saw the court during his time with the organization.

“A huge thank you to the Celtics staff that helped me rehab and reach my goal,” Gallinari wrote on Twitter. “It would have been even better to show it on the court.”

Prior to his injury, the 34-year-old played for the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 66 regular-season matchups during the 2021-22 campaign. .

Gallinari looks to make a comeback now with Washington after being sidelined for the entirety of his 2022-23 campaign with Boston.