DeAndre Hopkins Claps Back About NFL Narrative After Patriots Report

DeAndre Hopkins might not be the perennial All-Pro wideout he once was, but the 31-year-old certainly remains a top-tier wideout who can elevate a team’s offense because of his skillset.

Hopkins seemingly wants to make sure NFL fans and talking heads remember that, as it’s become a bit of a talking point this offseason with Hopkins’ future still in question. And he did so Friday morning in response to a tweet thread from NFL and fantasy football writer Sal Vetri, which compiled some of Hopkins’ most impressive stats from the 2022 campaign.

Among the stats included by Vetri, Hopkins ranked second in beating man coverage and was eighth-best at earning targets per route run.

“Shhhh. I’m old and cant get open,” Hopkins responded in a quote-tweet.

Hopkins social media activity came just a few hours after it was reported that he would visit the New England Patriots next week. Hopkins reportedly had a visit with the Tennessee Titans this week after being released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26.

The fact Hopkins is even open to a visit with the Patriots seemingly refutes another narrative, too. It had been speculated Hopkins would not be willing to play again for New England’s offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who he spent time with as a member of the Houston Texans.