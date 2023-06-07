DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Star Free Agent Visiting This AFC Team

Could DeAndre Hopkins take his talents to Music City?

The 31-year-old receiver plans to visit the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, according to a Wednesday report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Hopkins is free to sign with any team following his recent release from the Arizona Cardinals.

The five-time Pro Bowler has a history with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The two spent four years together in Houston, with Hopkins emerging as one of the NFL’s best receivers and Vrabel serving in multiple defensive coach roles.

Pelissero added that Tennessee isn’t the only team “in talks” with Hopkins since his release. Other rumored suitors include the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and, yes, the New England Patriots.

It’s difficult to get a good read on whether Hopkins would be interested in joining the Patriots. However, multiple reports indicate New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien would welcome the move despite the pair’s checkered past with the Texans.

Hopkins might no longer be an elite receiver, but he still is a dangerous offensive weapon. Despite missing six games due to suspension in 2022, Hopkins finished the season with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. He racked up six campaigns with 1,000 or more receiving yards over his first 10 seasons.