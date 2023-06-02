Do Celtics, Brad Stevens Have Enough Urgency To Finally Break Through?

Brad Stevens projects himself as someone who is mild-mannered, even-keeled and even a bit quiet, which are all good qualities in a decision-maker. And after his Celtics blew another chance — their best yet — to win an NBA title, Stevens stayed true to himself.

The Celtics president of basketball operations got his chance to explain himself Thursday in a year-end press conference after Boston bowed out of the Eastern Conference finals. It was a disappointing ending to the season for the C’s, no doubt, given the fact few teams could match the depth of their high-end talent. Not to mention, the path to the NBA Finals completely opened up for them along the way.

That the Celtics couldn’t get past the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the conference finals only adds to the misery. Stevens, to his credit, built a roster that was considered the title favorite all year long. Yet, on the day his team should have been hosting Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Stevens instead sat at the dais and tried to polish a turd.

He opted to focus on the positives from the 2022-23 Celtics season. That perspective and inclination are understandable. However, it doesn’t mesh with where his team is on its championship ascent. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum now have a combined 13 seasons between the two of them. Marcus Smart just wrapped up his ninth year in the league. This team is no longer super-young.

They have five Eastern Conference finals appearances and just one NBA Finals series to show for it. Patience is often required, but with a clear baseline established, at what point do you wonder how the ceiling actually is? And if the ceiling actually is a championship, why aren’t you able to break through?

So it was slightly befuddling if not aggravating that Stevens spent Thursday largely focusing on the regular-season success and the oh-so-close nature of the playoffs both in the press conference and an interview with Celtics.com.

“I thought we did a lot of good things early, obviously, to come together the way the team did through the coaching (change) and leadership with the way our season started,” Stevens told Celtics.com. “To come out of the gates 21-5 and play some good basketball and not have (Rob Williams) that whole time, I thought was a really good kickstart for us.”