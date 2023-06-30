ESPN Considers This Player Celtics Best Signing Since 2010

ESPN released who they believe was every NBA team’s best signing since 2010, and Al Horford was considered just that for the Boston Celtics.

“It’s easy to forget now, but in 2016 after (Kevin) Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors, Horford was down to two choices to sign as a free agent: with the Washington Wizards, or the Celtics,” Tim Bontemps of ESPN wrote. “His decision to sign with Boston helped tip the balance of power in the East for years to come, as he has become a fixture of Boston’s many deep playoff runs since then, while the Wizards failed to beat the Celtics in the second round in 2017 and haven’t been back to the playoffs since.”

Horford initially signed a four-year, $113 million deal with Boston back in 2016 and has come a long way with the franchise since then.

The Dominican Republic native participated in a total of 208 games with the Celtics from the 2016-17 season up until the 2018-19 season.

The five-time All-Star spent a season with the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and then the Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-21) before reuniting with the Celtics and being a part of the organization since.

The Celtics have gone on multiple playoff runs in the 37-year-old’s time in Boston, such as the 2022 NBA Finals as well as reaching the 2017, 2018 and 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

Although having averaged a career-low 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during the 2023 regular season, Horford’s veteran experience and leadership skills do not go unnoticed by the Celtics.