ESPN Reportedly Could Lay Off These Well-Known On-Air Talents

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” coverage is shaping up to look different in the upcoming NFL season.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is expected to lay off some on-air personalities at the end of June, although the exact timing of the projected cuts is “subject to change.” Per Marchand, the most likely candidates to sever ties with the Worldwide Leader “are the ones who make a lot and don’t work that much.”

Two talents who potentially could fall into that bucket are Suzy Kolber and Steve Young, both of whom were specifically mentioned in Marchand’s column published Monday. Kolber and Young both most notably work among ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” pregame panel.

Kolber first latched on with ESPN in 1993 and has been with the network ever since, excluding a three-year stint with FOX in the mid-1990s. Young took on a full-time role with ESPN in 2001, two years after he wrapped up a Pro Football Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

If ESPN does, indeed, move on from Kolber, Laura Rutledge is expected to assume the “Monday Night Football” pregame hosting duties, per Marchand. Rutledge currently hosts the network’s popular “NFL Live” program, among her other responsibi.