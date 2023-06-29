The 2023 NFL season is a very important campaign for one Patriots player, in particular.

All eyes will be on Mac Jones once New England kicks off training camp late next month. Patriots fans probably thought they were watching the franchise’s quarterback of the future when Jones shined as a rookie in 2021, but the signal-caller’s sophomore struggles wiped away virtually all of that optimism. Now, it’s fair to wonder whether Jones will make it through the entire season as New England’s QB1, let alone hold the title for years to come.

This notion was reinforced in an ESPN column published Thursday when NFL analyst Mike Clay identified quarterback as the Patriots’ weakest unit.

“The Patriots’ roster is, at worst, passable in most areas, so I’ll address an unproven QB position,” Clay wrote. “Mac Jones was terrific as a rookie but regressed last season (which even led to a brief benching) and missed time with an injury. By season’s end, Jones’s 36.1 QBR ranked 28th out of 31 quarterbacks (Bailey Zappe was worse at 34.5). It wouldn’t be a shock if 2022 proved a fluke due to the offense’s lack of direction, so perhaps new playcaller Bill O’Brien will get Jones back on track.”

Another factor that could help Jones get back on track is the potential addition of DeAndre Hopkins. Although one former Patriot believes the idea of “Nuk” landing in New England is “pie in the sky,” the Patriots reportedly are the current leader in the Hopkins sweepstakes.

Regardless of whether Hopkins is in the fold, Jones needs to produce in 2023. If not, Bill Belichick and company might be inclined to turn the page behind center.