Jeff Green’s life and NBA career were in the balance when he had open heart surgery in 2012, but 11 years later, he finally can call himself an NBA champion.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Monday to capture the franchise’s first championship. The victory was a coronation of NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, and it marked a career achievement for the multiple veterans on the roster.

Green played for the Celtics from 2011-2015, but his contract was voided during the 2011-12 season after a routine physical detected an aortic aneurysm. Green missed the rest of the season but miraculously returned to play for Boston and continue out his career.

Denver was Green’s 11th team in 15 seasons, and the 36-year-old was grateful that he never gave up during his long journey toward an NBA championship.

“Man, I can’t even put it into words. This is what you live for, all the sacrifice, all the blood, sweat and tears — the countless hours.” Green told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Tuesday, per NBA video. “For me, going through the surgery, 11 teams, adapted to every environment, this is what it was all for. All that sacrifice, it paid off.”

Green admitted he was on “cloud nine” when he spoke with Van Pelt on “SportsCenter.” He celebrated his first championship with fellow journeyman Ish Smith, who has played with 13 teams in as many seasons.

While Green only played five minutes in Game 5, he contributed key minutes during the Nuggets’ title run and was credited for being a key leader on the team.