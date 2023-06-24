Ex-NFL Executive Thinks Dalvin Cook Would Be ‘Better Fit’ For Patriots

After the Minnesota Vikings released star running back Dalvin Cook, the Miami Dolphins were rumored to be the front-runner in landing the four-time Pro Bowler.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said he believes Cook would be a better fit for the New England Patriots in a recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

Lombardi addressed whether or not DeAndre Hopkins would ultimately end up in New England before moving on to why Cook would be the better option for the Patriots.

“The Patriots have a ton of Cap room. So, if they signed Hopkins, I think it would be about getting the right deal for this season, taking a look at him,” Lombardi said. “Now, we know he doesn’t practice all the time. We know his work habits in the past haven’t been to the same level of the Patriots.

“But we also know the head coach respects the hell out of his game. So, I just get the sense that this will be where he ends up. He won’t take less money which will kind of kill this. But I do think that you know, obviously, there’s interest on both parts.”

"I believe that Dalvin Cook would be a good fit for the Patriots and they need another back"@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/W1bE4EaLUN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2023

What concerns Lombardi is the lack of depth the Patriots appear to have at running back.

“I actually believe Dalvin Cook would be a better fit than Hopkins for that,” Lombardi said. “(Rhamondre) Stevenson is a great player. There’s no question, but without Stevenson, if he goes down it’s Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. They need another back back there and I think Cook is one of those really good change of pace, catch a screen, go a long way. I think he’ll make a huge difference for the Patriots offense with Stevenson.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport weighed in on the timing of signing either Hopkins or Cook to a deal during his recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” Rapoport noted that the signing of a player before camp begins makes sense, if it’s the right deal.

"Dalvin Cook signing right before camp would make sense for the team..



If the offer isn't perfect for Dalvin I could see him waiting longer" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JCJalynQfJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2023

“I think for a team that makes sense,” Rapoport told McAfee. “If you’re Dalvin, it makes sense if you get the right offers. If it’s not perfect, then really the only thing that matters is getting ready for the season.

“… It might make sense for teams to get them signed early, but for Dalvin, for DeAndre Hopkins, it really doesn’t matter. As long as you get there with plenty of time to be healthy enough and in shape for the season — the timing is kind of whatever it is.”