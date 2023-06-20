Ex-Patriots Practice Squadder Making ‘Enemies’ Backstage In WWE?

A.J. Francis, a former NFL defensive tackle-turned-professional wrestler, might have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes in WWE.

Francis, who goes by the on-screen name “Top Dolla” as part of the “Hit Row” faction, suffered a rather embarrassing loss last Friday night on WWE “SmackDown,” prompting the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer to question whether it was the product of some backstage heat.

“Yeah, well, I mean the whole thing is that he is not very popular with some people,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio, as transcribed by Ringside News, “and when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like, ‘Man, whatever you said, you’ve got some enemies on the creative team.’ Because this was the burial of all burials.”

Top Dolla lost quickly in a tag-team gauntlet match, compliments of a Brogue Kick by Sheamus. Between that, his release from the company in 2020, his recent botched dive over the top rope, some on-air jabs from Michael Cole and now murmurs of backstage heat, it’s fair to wonder what Top Dolla’s WWE future looks like.

The “Hit Row” faction, which also features B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, hasn’t really gotten over with WWE fans. So, ticking people off backstage wouldn’t be the wisest business decision for Top Dolla.

Top Dolla (again, real name A.J. Francis) played in nine NFL games with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Washington between 2015 and 2017. He spent time on the New England Patriots practice squad after going undrafted in 2013 but never appeared in a regular-season contest for head coach Bill Belichick.