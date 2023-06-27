Ryan Mallett, a former New England Patriots draft pick and backup to Tom Brady, has died.

Mallett, who was the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, drowned at a beach in Florida on Tuesday, according to Deltaplex News. He was transported from the beach to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mallett was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft after successful college careers at both Michigan and Arkansas. He played seven seasons in the NFL, splitting time with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots released a statement following his death.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Mallett was 35.