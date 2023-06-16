Bill Belichick is a unique individual, to say the least. And the Patriots head coach is known to effusively praise what casual NFL fans would find very mundane.

Belichick will give his perspective on larger issues, like Damar Hamlin, and there are rare occasions he gives raving reviews about opposing teams. But most notably, when a New England reporter asks the head coach about special teams, Belichick isn’t shy about going on a deep dive.

So when a tweet farm attempt asked for the most “HIM” moments in sports, former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel simply tweeted his drop punt against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the 2008 season.

The punt was aided by 30 mph winds, according to Pro-Football-Reference, so the New England offense downed the punt at the Buffalo-1. Cassel became the only player in 35 years to have all of his punts be over 50 yards, according to CBS Sports.

The Patriots won the game 13-0 and relied on Sammy Morris and LaMont Jordan in the run game to deliver the victory.

The now-retired signal-caller was 6-for-8 on the day with 78 yards, but Belichick likely was most pleased with the well-executed punt, and perhaps in his mind thought Cassel was “HIM” for adjusting to the wind and winning the game.