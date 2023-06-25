Ex-Patriots RB Expects Standout Season From Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson is heading into a big season according to former Patriots running back James White, who spent 2014-21 with New England.

White had an impressive eight-year tenure with the Patriots, highlighted by his memorable performance in Super Bowl LI when he caught a record 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. The ex-running back attended Patriots practice during the mandatory minicamp before the team broke for the summer.

White believes Stevenson is ready for another hefty workload in his third season out of Oklahoma.

“It’s not so often as a Patriots running back that you’re out there that many snaps,” White said of Stevenson, per ESPN. “Bill (Belichick) loves that guy, so he just has to capitalize on the opportunity.”

Stevenson recorded 66% playing time in the 2022 season, along with 1,040 yards as well as five touchdowns on 210 carries.

The 25-year-old is New England’s best option at running back, but there is a lack of confidence in those who come below him, such as veteran Ty Montgomery who participated in just one game last season because of a shoulder injury.

Such uncertainty has led some to believe coach Belichick might bring another highly ranked running back aboard with Florida State alumni Dalvin Cook being the best free agent option out there. White said he would be surprised if the Patriots sign Cook other than in the event that Stevenson gets hurt, according to ESPN.

Therefore, White sees training camp as crucial for Montgomery, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong Jr., and Kevin Harris to show they are good options to complement Stevenson.

“With Bill O’Brien coming back (as offensive coordinator), they’ll probably get back to having a ‘sub back,’ and I feel like he’ll (Montgomery) be the guy to take that on if they don’t have Rhamondre take on the full load,” White said, per ESPN.