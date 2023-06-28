Adalberto Mondesi hasn’t seen the field yet for the Red Sox this season after Boston acquired the infielder from the Kansas City Royals back in January.

And it appears the player the Red Sox gave up to get Mondesi won’t be seeing the field anytime soon, either.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported Tuesday night that former Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor will undergo surgery Wednesday for a herniated disc in his lower back. Taylor has been on the injured list since late May due to left shoulder impingement syndrome when this new injury popped up. There’s no timetable set for Taylor’s return, per Rogers.

But having to go through back surgery likely means Taylor won’t be on a major league mound for quite some time. The left-handed reliver made 17 appearances in his first season for the lowly Royals, going 1-3 with an extremely bloated 8.15 ERA.

Taylor spent the first three seasons of his big league career with the Red Sox, including making 61 appearances out of the bullpen in 2021. The 30-year-old didn’t pitch at all for the Red Sox last season due to a lower back issue.

While Taylor prepares for a long stint on the injury shelf, Mondesi is dealing with his own injury issues. Mondesi is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last April before being shut down from all baseball activities earlier this month.

There has been no timetable revealed yet on when Mondesi can restart his rehab.