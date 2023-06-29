Five Must-Watch Bruins Games On 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

It’s a year of celebration coming up for the Boston Bruins as they begin the 100th season in franchise history.

Boston released the official schedule for the 2023-2024 centennial season on Tuesday including six “Era Nights” against the Original Six opponents.

You can check out the full 82-game schedule here, but these are must-see games that every Bruins fan won’t want to miss.

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston (Oct.11)

This marks the start of the season for the B’s as they take on the Original Six opponent in the first of the “Era Nights” at TD Garden. Chicago is slated to feature rookie phenom Connor Bedard and old friends Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno, who were traded to the Blackhawks on Monday.

Florida Panthers at Boston (Oct. 30)

The Bruins face the Panthers for the first time since Florida ousted the Black and Gold in a Game 7 stunning upset in the opening round of the playoffs. Boston will look to exact some revenge on the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Boston at Montreal Canadiens (Nov. 11)

In one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports, it doesn’t matter what the records are or how good the players are. The Original Six matchup is always a must-see and this year they meet a lot earlier in the season than last year. The Bruins host Montreal the next weekend at TD Garden in the third of the six “Era Nights.”

Boston at Las Vegas Golden Knights (Jan. 11)

The Bruins head out to the desert to face former coach Bruce Cassidy and the defending Stanley Cup champions. Last season the Bruins defeated the Knights in two of the three matchups.

Boston at Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 21)

The Bruins will head north of the border to take on this past year’s Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and offensive marvel Leon Driasaitl. David Pastrnak finished second in goals scored and third in points to the Edmonton duo. The Bruins will look to shut down the Oilers’ offense.