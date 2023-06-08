Former Patriots Defensive Back Found Dead At Age 25

Former New England Patriots safety Malik Gant died at the age of 25 on May 25 in Miami, per a statement from his family.

The cause of Gant’s death was not revealed in the statement as he passed away just four days before his 26th birthday.

Gant spent two separate stints during his tenure with the Patriots. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defensive back initially signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall — he recorded 195 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions over his final two seasons with the Thundering Herd — in August of 2019. Gant played in three preseason games that year but suffered a season-ending injury in the final game of the exhibition slate against the New York Giants and was placed on injured reserve.

Gant was released by the Patriots in July of 2020 before re-signing with New England just over a year later. Gant’s second stint with the Patriots only lasted 14 days as they waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Here’s the full statement by the Gant family via Chris Mason of MassLive:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved family member, Malik Gant. Malik was found deceased on May 25, 2023, in Miami, Florida. We are devastated by this unimaginable loss and are grieving deeply.

“Malik was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit. He will be remembered as a loving son, a cherished brother, a devoted grandson, a valued teammate, and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will forever live on in our hearts.