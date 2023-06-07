Hall Of Famer Believes WWE Needs To Return To ‘Story Telling’

Hall of Fame wrestler Kurt Angle believes pro wrestling should return to its roots and get back to storytelling instead of just high-flying impact action.

On “The Kurt Angle Show” on Sunday, Angle talked about how much wrestling has changed over the years compared to his time in WWE. He was transparent that he believes pro wrestling should go back to more simple stories.

“Pro wrestling today is a lot different. It’s a lot more high action, a little more high flying, a lot of acrobatics. They do less selling, less storytelling,” Angle said. “I just think that pro wrestling, these guys should go back to the way it was. Start doing some chain wrestling and certain techniques to make it basic because that’s the art of the sport.”

Angle added the lack of storytelling prevents the fans from knowing who to root for in the ring.

“It’s telling the story, having the good guy outwrestle the bad guy at the beginning,” Angle explained. “Then having the bad guy cut the good guy down and get heat on him. And then you have the good guy make the comeback and you have the finish.

“Does the bad guy cheat and win, or does the good guy overcome and win? These are the simple ways of doing it. The thing is, now we got complicated. Now you don’t know who the baby and the heel is.”

Angle acknowledged that the “high-flying action” is the type of wrestling fans want to see right now but hopes eventually wrestling will get back to the storytelling.