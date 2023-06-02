Here Are Teams Linked To DeAndre Hopkins Along With Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins emerged as the top name in the free-agent market after the Arizona Cardinals released him last week, and multiple teams have been linked to the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Bills were named top candidates due to Hopkins’ desire to win a Super Bowl. However, Buffalo’s cap situation makes it unlikely Hopkins signs with the team, according to The Athletic’s Tim Graham on Thursday.

“Two of the executives said Hopkins wants a deal similar to what the Baltimore Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr., who signed a one-year deal worth $15 million guaranteed with another $3 million in incentives,” Graham wrote.

Multiple reports, however, stated Hopkins, who turns 31 on June 6, would be willing to take a pay cut depending on the team. He does not have a shortlist, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Thursday, and he is prepared to be patient with training camp likely being a hard deadline.

The New England Patriots were viewed as a contender to sign Hopkins after ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday they would make a run at the Pro Bowl wideout. Another AFC East rival, the New York Jets, seemingly took themselves out of contention despite having sizable cap space.

“We love our current group,” Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday when asked about Hopkins, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “We love our group.”

Hopkins also has been linked with other reunions outside of former Texans head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The nine-year receiver visited the Texans when he traveled to Houston last week, according to The Texans Wire’s John Crumpler. A move back to the team that drafted him in 2013 is an option he is considering, according to the Houston Chronicle.