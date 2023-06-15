Given everything that happened last season, the Patriots needed to put in as much work as possible this spring, right? Plus, they had two OTA practices wiped out after breaking NFL rules.

Yet Bill Belichick on Wednesday canceled New England’s final minicamp practice, instead sending players to a paintball outing. The Patriots now will enjoy an extended summer break before starting training camp in late July.

So, is this a big deal? Is Belichick going too soft on a new generation of players? Retired safety Devin McCourty offered some insight to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

“Touched base with (McCourty) on whether it was noteworthy the Pats aren’t on field for last day of minicamp,” Curran tweeted Wednesday night. “In a word. No. Said it would be more concerning if they were out there. (It would be an) indication they sucked this week. Said last workout cancellation is pretty standard.”

The reality is that this is nothing new for the Patriots.

Belichick has a long history of canceling the end of minicamp so long as he’s pleased with the work put in by players. He also has canceled OTA practices, an important context when discussing last month’s off-field controversy.

Nevertheless, New England held three fewer spring practices than were originally scheduled. That might not end up hurting the Patriots, but it probably won’t help them, either.