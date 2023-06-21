How Ex-Bruin Milan Lucic Would Feel About Return To Boston

Milan Lucic’s time with the Flames has reached its end, and a reunion in Boston could be in the cards for the 2011 Stanley Cup champion.

Calgary has given Lucic’s agent, Gerry Johansson, permission to speak with other teams ahead of the opening of NHL free agency July 1, according to The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Lucic is about to enter his 16th season in the league, but he helped Canada win the gold medal at the IIHF World Championship this year, so he still has plenty to offer.

The former Boston Bruins winger told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun in an article published Wednesday that his main focus in free agency is team fit. He wanted to ensure his role and use on a team was evident.

The 35-year-old possibly could have been dealt to Boston before last season’s trade deadline, but a deal never materialized. But his free agency plans did not rule out a return to the Black and Gold.

“Obviously it’s a special place for me and it will always be a special place for me,” Lucic told LeBrun.

“But we’ve got what, 10, 11 days to see what happens (before July 1)? We’ll see what happens and then go from there.”

Lucic still maintains connections with the Bruins, and his physical play could be a benefit for Jim Montgomery’s side, along with his veteran leadership. He also won’t be a costly investment for Boston, so he ideally would be a low-risk, high-reward signing if it chooses to go that route.