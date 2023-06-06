How Patriots Top Pick Christian Gonzalez Looked In First Open OTA

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have big plans for their top 2023 draft pick.

After missing the Patriots’ first open organized team activities practice last Wednesday, cornerback Christian Gonzalez practiced in front of reporters for the first time Tuesday. And while it’s too early to predict what their starting defense might look like, the Patriots clearly expect Gonzalez to immediately contribute.

When New England’s top defensive unit took the field for the first competitive 11-on-11 period, Gonzalez was manning one of the outside cornerback spots, with Jonathan Jones at the other, Jalen Mills in the slot and Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers at safety. Jack Jones, whose strong rookie season was derailed by an injury and a team-imposed suspension, repped with the twos to start.

Jack Jones did work in with the first team in subsequent drills, but when he did, he replaced Jonathan Jones, not Gonzalez.

Again, much can change between early June and Week 1, but Gonzalez — a projected top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft who fell to New England at No. 17 — appears to be on the same Day 1 starter track that 2022 first-rounder Cole Strange followed last season.

“A lot of what we’re doing (in the spring) is really teaching, so the evaluations will come in training camp when we’re able to really go out there and compete against each other,” head coach Bill Belichick said before practice. “But he’s a smart kid. He’s got good skill. He’s got a pretty good level of experience from what he did in college at Colorado and Oregon. He’s learning out there every day like they all are.”

There wasn’t much to glean from Gonzalez’s on-field performance Tuesday, especially because the Patriots’ top four wide receivers (JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton) all were not practicing. But the highly touted Oregon product’s size, athleticism and fluidity were apparent. Simply put, he looks the part at this early stage of his pro career.