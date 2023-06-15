How Red Sox Felt About Boston Fans Waiting Out Long Rain Delay

The Red Sox played before a sizeable, animated crowd at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, even though the game started much later than scheduled.

Boston and Colorado were slated for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch for the finale of their interleague series. But Mother Nature had other plans, as harsh thunderstorms prevented the contest from starting on time. The Red Sox and the Rockies waited around for an extra two hours before Garrett Whitlock tossed the first pitch.

But so too did a slew of committed Boston fans, who rolled with the punches and ultimately were rewarded with a 6-3 Red Sox win. After the game, Rob Refsnyder showed appreciation for the Fenway Faithful on behalf of him and his teammates.

“I came out early to kind of get loose again and just to see all the fans in the stands, I can’t say enough about that,” Refsnyder, told reporters, per MLB.com. “Especially because it’s been frustrating at home. We’re trying to do our best to get runs across, but to have the fans stick with us through that long of a rain delay, that meant a lot.

“Not many stadiums would do that honestly — to have that long of a rain delay and have that great of a crowd. We felt that. We were talking about that in the dugout like, ‘Look at this crowd still.’ We were pretty thankful for that.”

Refsnyder and the Red Sox probably won’t have to worry about fan attendance Friday night. Not only are clear skies expected in the Boston area, but Fenway Park should be buzzing with the rival New York Yankees in town.