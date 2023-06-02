Ime Udoka Confirms Reports Of Celtics Assistants Joining Rockets

Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets are already getting to work this offseason, reportedly set to snag a trio of Boston Celtics assistants fleeing after the team’s excruciating Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference finals.

First, the Rockets plummeted down the drain of draft lottery disappointment, finishing with the fourth overall selection in the draft after entering the night with a 14% chance at No. 1 — also known as Victor Wembanaya. But, nevertheless, Udoka isn’t going down without a rebuilding fight, prying out a few soon-to-be ex-Celtics coaching assistants, who the 45-year-old hired to join him in Boston in the first place.

“We have some commitments,” Udoka said at Thursday night’s Houston Astros game, according to Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. “And then obviously with some of the guys I brought to Boston, with them finishing up now I can move along in the process and hopefully bring some of them here as well.”

The Astros also welcomed Udoka to Houston by having him throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Welcome to H-Town, Coach Udoka ? pic.twitter.com/mcXKZhcAdz — Houston Astros (@astros) June 2, 2023

Considering what Udoka has accomplished through his first year at the helm — leading the Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 — it was likely that he’d find his place back in the head coaching seat. Udoka quickly became known in Boston for his ability to hold the team accountable, establish an efficient defensive identity and garner the trust and buy-in of the players — all of which current Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is still working on.

Still positioned to land a solid prospect in the upcoming draft, plus a spare $60 left in salary cap space to work around with, Udoka might not be too far away from getting the Rockets back on track following their miserable 22-60 tanking finish.