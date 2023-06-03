Insurance? Five Assistant Coaches Celtics Could Hire To Aid Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Celtics have a busy offseason ahead.

In coming up short to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, a litany of issues was either uncovered or birthed for the Celtics. Boston’s continued struggles to play consistent basketball showed up as they fell down 0-3 to an inferior team in terms of talent, while the clock immediately started to tick for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens as he prepares to make some important roster decisions — starting with Jaylen Brown.

The most pressing issue comes on the coaching staff, however, as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will be back in 2023-24 but the majority of his assistants will not. Boston assistant coaches Ben Sullivan, Mike Moser and Garrett Jackson are reportedly joining Ime Udoka’s staff with the Houston Rockets, while Aaron Miles and Jarrell Christian have also drawn interest from teams, per NBA writer Michael Scotto.

So, who can the Celtics look to add to Mazzulla’s staff given all the departures? Here are a few options.

Sam Cassell

This is the big fish for Boston.

Sam Cassell is a longtime assistant who has a wealth of NBA experience. The 53-year-old has spent more than 30 years in the league as both a player and coach, knocking on the door of a head coaching job in recent seasons. The ex-Celtics champion, who already has Paul Pierce’s endorsement, is as close as he’ll ever get to free agency, with the Philadelphia 76ers firing Doc Rivers and hiring Nick Nurse, who is expected to bring in a completely new staff to the City of Brotherly Love. Cassell’s arrival would make him the only former NBA player on Boston’s staff, while also giving Mazzulla the top assistant he has been missing since Damon Stoudamire departed in March.

Phil Pressey

Remember that little nugget about the Celtics not having a single former NBA player on their staff?