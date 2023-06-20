Jarren Duran Received This Text From His Dad After Eventful Game

Jarren Duran had a big night with the bat Monday evening in Minnesota.

Or should we say bats?

Duran needed a few different pieces of lumber to collect his three doubles in the Red Sox’s 9-3 win over the Twins at Target Field. The 26-year-old broke multiple bats across his impactful performance, which might have come much to the chagrin of Boston teammate Justin Turner.

The speedy outfielder felt like he was looking at a “disappointed father” any time he glanced at Turner — the owner of the bats — after shattering wood. Duran also received a message from his actual dad following the memorable showing in the batter’s box.

“Yeah, my dad texted me and said, ‘You broke four bats,’ ” Duran told reporters, per MLB.com. “I was like, ‘No, I only broke two,’ so I don’t know where the announcers were getting four from.”

The pair of broken bats might yield some kind of return for Turner, who’s enjoying his own hot stretch at the dish. Duran acknowledged he should give some gifts to the veteran infielder after doing damage to his bat collection.

Duran, Turner and the Red Sox will try to extend their win streak to six Tuesday night in Minnesota. NESN’s full coverage of the contest begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.