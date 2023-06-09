Jayson Tatum Humorously Responds To Damian Lillard Amid Trade Talk

While some Celtics fans and talking heads opened the team’s offseason insisting the Green should make a trade for Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers star has indicated Boston wouldn’t be his first choice of trade destination.

Lillard recently was asked about four hypothetical trades to the Eastern Conference — Knicks, Heat, Celtics and Nets — and explained how both Miami and Brooklyn would be on the top of his preferred destinations.

Celtics two-time All-NBA First Team selection Jayson Tatum apparently got that message, and chose to humorously reply to Lillard when the star point guard was on a social media stream.

“Damn we get it you don’t like Boston,” Tatum commented with a pair of laughing emojis, as shared by Ball Don’t Lie.

Lillard then responded: “Now you got my boy JT on here offended. You see? This crazy.”

Jayson Tatum had to chime in on Dame?s IG Live ?? pic.twitter.com/zpqWpc5YdH — Ball Don?t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 9, 2023

While Tatum certainly was not taking a shot at Lillard, there might be some truth to his comment. Turner Sports NBA reporter Chris Haynes also indicated he cannot see Lillard being dealt to the Celtics.