The end of the Celtics’ 2022-23 season didn’t signal the end of Boston-related NBA headlines for the spring.

Quite the contrary.

Arguably no team in the league has been the subject of more basketball rumors and reports than the Celtics in recent weeks. From Jaylen Brown’s future with the franchise to a potential pursuit of Bradley Beal, Boston has been a constant in the NBA news cycle since it fell one win shy of the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Boston buzz was at a high Wednesday when it became clear the Celtics were trying to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards. But before Brad Stevens and company reportedly worked out a three-team deal with Boston and Memphis, Jayson Tatum tweeted out a complaint to reporters.

“Anybody else tired of seeing ‘per source’ after every quote? Put a name on it orrrrr keep that (expletive) to ya self lol,” Tatum posted.

Roughly four hours after the tweet, Tatum received some of the most significant professional news of his NBA career to date. Next season will mark Tatum’s first in Boston without Marcus Smart, who reportedly is heading to Memphis as a result of the Porzingis trade.

Smart reportedly likened the move to a “gut punch,” and considering he was the heart and soul of the Celtics roster, that feeling might have been experienced by others in the Boston locker room as well.