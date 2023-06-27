Jimmie Johnson Pulls Out From Historic Race After Family Tragedy

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from the Grant Park 220 this Sunday in Chicago following the deaths of his in-laws and 11-year-old nephew in Muskogee, Oklahoma on Monday.

Jerry Tanway is suspected by the Muskogee police of killing her husband Jack and their grandson Dalton before taking her own life, according to Fox 23 News. The Tanways are the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra.

Legacy Motor Club issued a statement on Tuesday with the decision to withdraw Johnson’s car from the historic street race, the first in NASCAR’s 75-year history.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the statement read. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

The new 2-mile track in the streets of downtown Chicago features 12 turns twisting through the Grant Park area with the front straightaway along Lake Shore Drive overlooking Lake Michigan. The race will require 100 laps, equivalent to 220 miles.