Jose Siri Creates For Hilarious Moment On Red Sox Radio Broadcast

Red Sox fans listening to Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on WEEI were treated to quite the laugh courtesy of longtime play-by-play man Joe Castiglione and his iPhone.

When Castiglione shared that Rays outfielder Jose Siri was coming to the plate, his iPhone — specifically the phone’s virtual assistant, Siri — responded.

“So first and second, still only one out, for Jose Siri,” Castiglione started before the artificially-intelligent voice could be heard.

Castiglione then quipped: “I don’t know where that came from?”

Upon being informed it was Siri on his iPhone, the broadcast booth broke out in laughter.

“It was Siri, that was Siri!” Castiglione said with a chuckle. “It came through on the iPhone. Siri’s at the plate. I’m not asking you, Siri. Not this Siri, that Siri.”

You can listen to the humorous exchange here.