BRIGHTON, Mass. — Newly acquired Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said it was an “easy decision” for him to join Boston when he was introduced at the Auerbach Center on Thursday afternoon.

He also shared a very strong opinion about his new teammates.

“The guards that are on the team, everybody that’s on the team, I think they’re all like dogs,” Porzingis said. “They’re going to make life even easier for us defensively. They’re gonna put even more pressure on the (opposing players) when they’re driving by them and stuff like that.”

Porzingis will be joining Al Horford and Robert Williams III as the trio of big men in front of the basket and in the paint.

“Those guys are already high-level defensive players,” Porzingis said. “Both are really good at protecting the rim. I’m going to be out there also protecting the rim.”

At 7-foot-3, Porzingis brings size to the middle of the court for the Celtics, but the eight-year veteran doesn’t have a lot of playoff experience in his career — just two appearances.

“I’m going to do everything I can to help this team,” Porzingis said. “… Each series is completely different. So, I’m going to have to be ready for any kind of scenario. And as the year goes along, in the regular season, that’s where we’re going to find that rhythm. We’re going to find that chemistry that’s going to carry us into the playoffs.”

Porzingis has been viewed as the piece that puts the Celtics over the top in their championship pursuit and he is excited to start the journey.

“The most exciting feeling that you can get,” Porzingis said. “That’s why I said it just made it super easy and it made my favorite option to come here to Boston. That fire I got from that idea (of winning a championship) is just gonna gas me for the rest of the summer and my time here.”