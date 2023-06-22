A number of Celtics fans understandably might be upset about Marcus Smart reportedly heading to Memphis after almost a decade in Boston.

However, Kristaps Porzingis’ reaction to Wednesday’s reported blockbuster trade might help turn those frowns upside down.

Porzingis and Smart were the focal points of a reported three-team deal between the Celtics, Grizzlies and Wizards. A little over 12 hours after news of the transaction broke, the 7-foot-3 center hopped on Twitter and shared his excitement about relocating to Boston.

“Lets goooo,” Porzingis tweeted Thursday afternoon, coupled with seven clover emojis.

It doesn’t take a basketball savant to understand why Porzingis is so stoked to put on a Celtics uniform. After playing on mediocre-at-best teams for the first seven seasons of his career, Porzingis will have a legitimate shot to win an NBA title in the 2023-24 campaign.

Smart unsurprisingly wasn’t as elated as Porzingis about the seismic trade. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year reportedly likened the move to a “gut punch,” as he thought he was going to spend his entire NBA career with Boston.

But after an initial feeling of “complete shock,” Smart reportedly reminded himself and his inner circle that the league, first and foremost, is a business.