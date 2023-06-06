Kyle Busch Continues To Find Ways Around NASCAR Limitations

NASCAR has limited Cup Series drivers from competing in the other two national series, but Kyle Busch will find races whenever he can get them.

The Richard Childress Racing driver won his third race of the Cup Series season Sunday. This was expected to be a big season for the 38-year-old after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing for RCR, but Busch hasn’t only dipped his toes into the Cup Series.

He made his first start in the Craftsman Truck Series in February and dominated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch planned five races in the Truck Series under Kyle Busch Motorsports, and he competes for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series.

“I would love to have way more Truck races, especially,” Busch told Racer’s Kelly Crandall. “I thought we started out strong and we were going to have a good year with winning at Las Vegas with the KBM Chevrolets, but unfortunately, we’ve been terrible since. We’re missing something somewhere, and we’re trying to figure out why and what. We have an idea, but we haven’t necessarily conquered it yet.

“That would be one that I would really like; to get back into would be the Truck Series and running my own stuff a little bit more; having some more races to build the program and make sure that we are where we need to be with our younger drivers (who are) not necessarily having that experience to be able to dictate and tell exactly what?s wrong with our vehicle dynamic and stuff like that.”

NASCAR implemented its limitations in an effort to promote more young drivers in other national series. The RCR driver has called it the “Kyle Busch Rule” since he is one of the more prominent drivers this has affected. But Busch told Racer he likes to find other ways to compete outside of the Cup Series to help occupy his time.

Busch is the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, so it’s not a surprise Busch wants to continue to build his legacy in the sport and accumulate as many wins as he can.