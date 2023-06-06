Kyrie Irving Issues Warning To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

Even with the 2023 NBA Finals in full swing, Kyrie Irving managed to dominate basketball-related headlines Monday.

Less than a month before the unofficial start of the new league year, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Irving has reached out to ex-teammate LeBron James about potentially reuniting. Irving’s preference reportedly is not to take his talents to Los Angeles but rather welcome James to Dallas, where the star point guard joined forces with Luka Doncic through a trade back in February.

The bombshell report sparked a Twitter reaction from Dave Portnoy, who fired off a series of clown emojis before starting, “It’s amazing how many seemingly intelligent people fall for the Kyrie scam.” Roughly six hours later, Irving punched back.

“Make sure you’re taking care of yourself David,” Irving replied on Twitter. “You can only run your mouth for so long before Karma catches up. Be well.”

Portnoy’s ax to grind with Irving dates back to the late 2010s when the eight-time All-Star famously left the Celtics in messy fashion. The Barstool Sports founder, who hails from Boston, proceeded to put out a t-shirt that compares Irving to the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim-Jong Un.

Irving’s NBA future is a topic that will continue to be closely monitored by the basketball community, much to the chagrin of the 31-year-old himself.