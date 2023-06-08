LIV Golf Exec Takes Shot At ‘Little (Expletive)’ Rory McIlroy After Merger

Staunch PGA Tour defender Rory McIlroy told reporters Wednesday he never received an offer from LIV Golf when the controversial series was throwing around monopoly money at some of the game’s biggest names, and according to a LIV executive the four-time major champion shouldn’t expect to one now.

Speaking with well-known golf writer Alan Shipnuck for an extensive feature story published Thursday, just two days after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ushered in a landscape-altering deal to merge the Tour with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which backs LIV, the executive offered a rather telling indication on how LIV feels about McIlroy.

McIlroy, who referred to himself as a “sacrificial lamb” Wednesday during his first press conference after the merger, backed the PGA Tour time and time again while defending it from the Saudi Arabian-backed league.

“… Now we can finally get Hideki (Matsuyama) and Jon Rahm,” the executive told Shipnuck in a big-picture story about Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the newest chairman of the new PIF-PGA Tour entity. “I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little (expletive) on their team.”

Harsh? Maybe. But it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. McIlroy on Wednesday explained how he still has hatred for LIV Golf, and hopes it will fail in the near future.

McIlroy instead stressed how the Tour was partnering with the DP World Tour and PIF, not LIV. He does, however, believe those who were initially offered massive purses from LIV should made whole financially, given the Tour pleaded with players not to take those life-changing paydays only for the Tour to go behind players’ backs and agree to merge with the same group that financial funds LIV.

While it’s yet to be determined if that will be the case — initial offers were in the neighborhood of hundreds off millions — perhaps McIlroy could find himself in a different situation should LIV executives have anything to say about it. As McIlroy put it Wednesday, conversations are needed to be had.