Marcelo Mayer Reflects On Red Sox Spring Training Experience

Marcelo Mayer has been a quick riser in Boston’s farm system, and fans got a taste of what the 20-year-old had to offer this spring.

Mayer is the No. 1 ranked prospect for the Red Sox, according to Sox Prospects, and he is the fourth-best prospect in Major League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

The 2021 first-round pick was promoted from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland at the end of May, and after a slow start, he showed fans at Hadlock Field he was worthy of the call-up.

Red Sox fans got an extended look at Mayer at spring training this season, where he recorded his first spring training hit, which helped kickstart his swift start to the 2023 season. It was a memorable experience for the rising star shortstop.

“It was awesome,” Mayer told NESN’s Tom Caron of his spring training experience on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “To be able to share the field with people you’ve looked up to your whole life, watching play your whole life, next thing you know, you’re at shortstop with all of these players. It’s pretty cool. I was a little nervous.”

On spending time with Boston manager Alex Cora, Mayer added: “He’s the man. He came up to me my first spring training. We got along really well. He’s a players’ manager. He’s been around the game longer than I’ve been alive, so he’s a really cool guy. I remember my first experience with him, he was out there taking groundballs with us, so it was a pretty cool thing to see.”

Mayer was named to the All-Star Futures Game on Monday, and as the top Red Sox prospect continues to find his groove in Double-A Portland, it would not be surprising to see the hype on him continue to grow throughout the 2023 season.