Matthew Judon Jokes With DeAndre Hopkins Amid Patriots Rumors

Matthew Judon has not relented in his attempts to recruit DeAndre Hopkins to New England.

The Patriots’ Pro Bowl edge rusher shared a funny exchange with Hopkins in the free agent wide receiver’s Instagram mentions Monday afternoon.

“Y’all seen the pats logo in the background,” Judon commented on a video of Hopkins working out, to which the wideout replied with two crying-laughing emojis.

Matthew Judon joking with Deandre Hopkins on Hopkins? latest IG post. pic.twitter.com/IAZ6LH7Lzj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2023

As far as we can tell, there weren’t actually any Patriots logos in Hopkins’ offseason highlight reel. But there have been numerous reports linking him to New England since the Arizona Cardinals released him last month.

Close to a half-dozen prominent outlets have indicated the Patriots have interest in the five-time Pro Bowler. The latest report came from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who wrote Monday that Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien “would be plenty on board with” New England signing Hopkins despite their complicated history. (O’Brien, Hopkins’ head coach in Houston, controversially traded him to Arizona in 2020.)