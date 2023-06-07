MLB Reschedules Games Due To Poor Air Quality From Canadian Wildfires

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the rescheduling of two games due to poor air quality stemming from the Canadian wildfires.

Wednesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx has been rescheduled for Thursday, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love has been rescheduled for Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET.

“These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities,” MLB said in a statement, per CNN.

These changes came as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continued to infiltrate the United States’ East Coast, putting millions of people under air quality alerts. Images of New York, including Yankee Stadium, posted to social media Wednesday were nothing short of surreal.