MLB Rumors: Brewers Sign Recently Released Red Sox Outfielder

Raimel Tapia reportedly has found a new home.

The 29-year-old signed with the Brewers on Tuesday and joined the team before Milwaukee’s game against the Minnesota Twins, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Tapia was designated for assignment by the Red Sox last week and cleared waivers, which made him a free agent. The eighth-year outfielder was a key contributor and helped out Boston when Adam Duvall went out early.

Boston reportedly tried to trade the veteran before it DFA’d him. But it was unable to reach a deal with another club.

The Brewers likely will lean on Tapia to be a depth piece behind Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer. Milwaukee is a game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central heading into Tuesday’s slate. So Tapia will get a chance to help a team in their playoff chase.